2022 OHSAA Girls State Championship Tournament

Pairings have been announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2022 girls state championship tournament. Sectional games begin Thursday, Feb. 10. Opening round games will be hosted by the team with the higher ranking. Full brackets are available on OHSAA.com. Here are local team games in the first round:

Division II – Southeast 1

Thursday, Feb. 10, 7:00

• Washington Court House at Gallia Academy.

Division III – Southeast 1

Thursday, Feb. 10, 7:00

• Ironton at Minford.

• Chesapeake at North Adams.

• Lucasville Valley at Coal Grove.

• Southeastern at Oak Hill.

• Portsmouth at Chillicothe Huntington.

Division III – Southeast 2

Saturday, Feb. 12, 1:00

• West Union at Portsmouth West.

• Piketon at Rock Hill.

• Chillicothe Zane Trace at Fairland.

• Northwest at Nelsonville-York.

• South Point at Albany Alexander.

Division IV – Southeast 1

Saturday, Feb. 12, 1:00

• Portsmouth Clay at Racine Southern.

• Corning Miller at Belpre.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7:00

• Portsmouth Clay/Racine Southern Winner at Glouster Trimble.

• Western at Symmes Valley.

• Belpre/Miller Winner at South Webster.

• Ironton St. Joseph at Paint Valley.

Division IV – Southeast 2

Saturday, Feb. 12, 1:00

• Portsmouth Sciotoville at New Boston Glenwood.

• Manchester at Beaver Eastern

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7:00

• Sciotoville/Glenwood Winner at Waterford.

• White Oak at Peebles.

• Eastern/Manchester Winner at Portsmouth Notre Dame.

• Green at South Gallia.