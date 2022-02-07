Charles Doss

Charles Doss

Charles Ray Doss, 86, of South Point, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Rosemont Pavilion.

Charles is survived by his wife, Jeanette Pennington Doss.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Drive 1336, South Point, with Pastor Kevin Fraley of Bridges Christian Church officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

