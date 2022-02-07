Lawrence County Commission recap

The Lawrence County Commission hosted their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioners did the following in the short session, which lasted about seven minutes:

• Approved floodplain permits by the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District for -filling and grading, culvert, accessory structure and barge repair facility projects located at 582 County Road 1A, as well as filling, grading and stream maintenance projects located at 15875 State Route 775.

• Approved appropriations/transfers under $50,000.00 submitted by the county administrator.

• Approved the resignation of paramedic James Williams, effective Jan. 26, from Lawrence County EMS.

• Approved the Housing Revolving Loan Fund Administration Agreement for the period Jan 01, 2022 thru Dec. 31, 2026. This extends the current agreement.

• Approved and signed the contracts for residential services for Adams, Fayette, Meigs and Scioto Counties in the amount of $95 per bed, requested by Patricia Sanders, Lawrence County Probate and Juvenile judge.

• Approved a resolution for revenue loss option of up to the first $10 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

• Met in executive session to discuss personnel issues.

• Heard from assistant county administrator Katrina Keith, who said commissioners will meet with the Lawrence County Airpark board at next week’s meeting.