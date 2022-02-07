Michael Waggoner

Michael Keith Waggoner has died.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Scotts Sears, pastor for First United Methodist Church in Huntington, West Virginia, officiating. There will be no visitation held.

Please wear a mask, protect others and yourself.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to ASAP (animal rescue) at P.O. Box 1621, Huntington, WV, 25717 or Fairland East Playground Fund at County Road 107, Unit 32, Proctorville, OH, 45669.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.