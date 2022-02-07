Roger Swango

Feb. 21, 1943-Jan. 18, 2022

William Roger Swango, a native of Ironton, passed away recently in his home in Buchanan Dam, Texas.

Roger was a graduate of Ironton High, class of 1961. He later graduated from Cincinnati Bible Seminary and then with a M.A. in Psychology from Xavier University.

He was last employed at St. Mary’s Hospital before retiring in 2003. Roger served in the Peace Corps in Costa Rica and also taught English for several weeks in Russia. Among his many interests and activities were sailing, mountain climbing, cooking, travel and a love of music.

He is survived by his sister, Suzanne, her husband; Richard York; and his nieces, Emily York Hughes and Laurie York Ozfidan.