Ryan Oas

Ryan Matthew Oas, 19, of Medina, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services per the family’s request.

Donations may be made in memory of Ryan to the Necco Center, 115 Private Road 977, Pedro, Ohio 45659 (www.Necco.org), or Windfall School of Medina County, 4691 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.