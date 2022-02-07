South Point sets social media policy

SOUTH POINT — A new policy for social media for village employees was passed at Tuesday’s meeting of South Point council.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said this would cover what is and isn’t allowed on both personal and government pages by employees regarding the village, such as derogatory statements toward supervisors.

The council also approved the new overtime and holiday policy for village employees.

Gaskin said this would include Juneteenth as a holiday.

“We’re the first in the county to incorporate that,” he said.

Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves in 1865, was recognized as a June 17 federal holiday last year.

In other business, the council:

• Hired Tracey Lobaldo as fiscal officer. Lobaldo previous served in that position for the Village of Coal Grove.

• Heard an update on construction projects from IBI engineering.

• Heard from village administrator Russ McDonald, who said the village pumped 21 million gallons of water in December and 31 million gallons of sewer.