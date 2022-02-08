Arvilla Thompson

Oct. 23, 1932–Feb. 1, 2022

Arvilla “Faye” Thompson, 89, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Oakmont Manor, Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Faye as she was loving known was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Wellston, a daughter to the late Millard “Mick” and Mildred “Midge” (Morgan) Henry.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer Thompson, who passed away July 29, 1994.

Mrs. Thompson was a 1950 graduate of Wellston High School. She was a pioneer for modern women in the 1950s, having a career as a cost analyst for the Goodyear Atomic Plant for over 40 years, while raising her children and managing a home quite efficiently.

She was on the board of directors of the Goodyear Atomic Credit Union.

She was an avid card player and loved playing Hand and Foot, especially when she would win. Faye was an accomplished seamstress making everything from a bridesmaid dress to whole house draperies. In later years, she also became a quilter, specializing in yoyo quilts. The family always feared for their clothing because she was always looking for that “special piece of fabric”.

She was a member of the Community of Christ Church, in Ironton, and showed her love for the Lord by singing in the choir.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Tiffany Adkins; great-grandson, Jeffrey Henderson; brothers, Ronald “Dale” Henry, Ralph Henry, Kent Henry, Millard Henry Jr. and Willard Henry; and sister, Barbara Burton.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Steve (Kathy) Thompson, of Ironton, and Pam Thompson, of Wellston; grandchildren, Davey (Alisha) Adkins, of Wellston, Lavonda (Carl) Martin, of Bryan, and Mandy (Darin) Abbott, of South Pont; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jordan, Davey Hunter, Griffin, Albanee, Emily and Reece.

She also leaves behind three special people, Jenny Hixon, Gabbie and Lillie Risner, who considered her their Grandma Faye; and special friends, Pat Hackworth, Lynn Fields, Terri Fritz, Sherri Prince, Pooch Hackworth and Chase; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Elder Debbie Hixon officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow on Saturday, noon at Ridgewood Cemetery, Wellston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Faye’s name to Community Christ Building Fund C/O 116 Mt Savage Drive, Ashland, KY 41101.

