St. Mary’s Medical Center appoints new positions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network, has announced three new appointments for the medical center.

Todd Booton has been named Director of Facility Operations, after serving as the interim director for the past four months. Booton has worked in facility operations at St. Mary’s for more than 30 years, including serving as the manager of in-house construction for more than 25 years.

Angie Martin, MSN, RN, CAPA, has been named director of surgical services. A 38-year employee of SMMC, Martin most recently served as the Assistant Director of Surgical Services. She holds a master’s degree in nursing administration and leadership from Aspen University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Kennedy-Western University. Martin is also a graduate of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She is the daughter of Richard and Gloria Schwab, of Ironton.

Andy Mullins, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, CNL, has been named Assistant Director of Surgical Services. A 17-year employee of SMMC, Mullins most recently served as the Nurse Manager/Clinical Nurse Leader of the Operating Room. Mullins received his Doctor of Nursing Practice-Clinical Nurse Leader and Master of Science in Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner from Ohio University. He received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Marshall University.

St. Mary’s Medical Center is an acute care hospital with 393 licensed beds located in Huntington, West Virginia. Established in 1924 by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, it offers a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services throughout West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. St. Mary’s is also home to the St. Mary’s Center for Education, which houses St. Mary’s School of Nursing, St. Mary’s School of Respiratory Care and St. Mary’s School of Medical Imaging. St. Mary’s Medical Center is a member of Mountain Health Network, which includes Cabell Huntington Hospital, a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing.