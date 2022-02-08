Woman busted for heroin, cocaine in Scioto County

A traffic stop led to a Columbus woman being arrested on drug charges in Scioto County.

On Jan. 31, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Aletha S. Brooks, 35, on State Route 823 for failure to display and marked lane violations.

While talking to the driver, the officers smelled marijuana and searched the 2013 Chrysler 200. They found 140 grams of heroin and 27 grams of cocaine, valued at $17,000, concealed under the front passenger seat. Brooks also had a small amount of marijuana in her purse.

Brooks was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, both first-degree felonies; and trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, she could face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.