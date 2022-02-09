2022 OHSAA Boys State Championship Tournament

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has announced pairings for the boys state basketball championships. Sectional playoffs begin Tuesday, Feb. 15, District playoffs start Feb. 26 and Regional play starts March 8 at the Ohio University Convocation Center in Athens. The final four in each division will play March 18-20 at the University of Dayton Area for the four state championships. Full brackets can be found on OHSAA.com. The sectional tournament schedule for local/area teams is below. The team with the highest rank will host the game.

Division II – Southeast 2

Friday, Feb. 18 – 7:00

• Miami Trace at Gallia Academy.

Saturday, Feb. 26 – 8:30

• Miami Trace/Gallia Academy Winner vs. Sheridan/Vinton County Winner.

Division III – Southeast 1

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – 7:00

• Oak Hill at Wellston.

• Frankfort Adena at Wheelersburg.

• Chillicothe Huntingon at Piketon.

• West Union at Chillicothe Zane Trace.

• Chillicothe Southeastern at Pomeroy Meigs.

• Crooksville at Chesapeake.

• Rock Hill at Ironton.

Friday, Feb. 18 – 7:00

Oak Hill/Wellston Winner at Minford.

• Frankford Adena/Wheelersburg Winner vs. Huntington/Piketon Winner.

• West Union/Zane Trace Winner vs. Southeastern/Meigs Winner.

• Crooksville/Chesapeake Winner vs. Rock Hill/Ironton Winner.

Division III – Southeast 2

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – 7:00

• Northwest at Portsmouth West.

• Belpre at Albany Alexander.

• Lynchburg-Clay at Williamsport Westfall.

• Coal Grove at North Adams.

• River Valley at South Point.

• Nelsonville-York at Portsmouth.

Friday, Feb. 18 – 7:00

• Northwest/Portsmouth West Winner at Fairland.

• Belpre/Alexander Winner vs. Lynchburg-Clay/Westfall Winner.

• Coal Grove/North Adams Winner at Winchester Eastern.

• River Valley/South Point Winner vs. Nelsonville-York/Portsmouth Winner.

Division IV – Southeast 1

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – 7:00

• Southern at Eastern Pike.

• Miller at South Gallia.

• Sciotoville East at Whiteoak.

Friday, Feb. 18 – 7:00

• Southern/Eastern Pike Winner at Trimble.

• Portsmouth Notre Dame at Waterford.

• Miller/South Gallia Winner at Western.

• East/Whiteoak Winner at Federal Hocking.

Division IV – Southeast 2

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – 7:00

• Glenwood New Boston at Ironton St. Joseph.

• Portsmouth Clay at Peebles.

• Manchester at Green.

• Eastern Meigs at Paint Valley.

Friday, Feb. 18 – 7:00

• Glenwood/St. Joseph Winner at Lucasville Valley.

• Clay/Peebles Winner at South Webster.

• Manchester/Green Winner at Symmes Valley.

• Eastern Meigs/Paint Valley Winner at Fairfield.