Carl Thacker Sr.

Carl Thomas Thacker, Sr., 78, of Glenwood, West Virginia, died on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Marcella Thacker.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 12:30–1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

