Dotty Wellman

Dotty Kay Wellman, 72, of Proctorville, died on Feb. 7, 2022.

Dotty is survived by her husband, Grover Pete Wellman.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville. Funeral services will be held noon Friday at Victory Freewill Baptist Chapmanville, West Virginia with visitation from 11 a.m.–noon.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery Pecks Mill, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home of Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at ehallfuneralhome.com.