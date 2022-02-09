Dotty Wellman

Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Obituaries

Dotty Wellman

Dotty Kay Wellman, 72, of Proctorville, died on Feb. 7, 2022.

Dotty is survived by her husband, Grover Pete Wellman.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville. Funeral services will be held noon Friday at Victory Freewill Baptist Chapmanville, West Virginia with visitation from 11 a.m.–noon.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery Pecks Mill, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home of Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Carl Thacker Sr.

Carlos Orengo

Patricia Hill

Charles Craig II

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you keep a genrator and emergency supplies on hand for winter storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...