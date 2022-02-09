EDITORIAL: The show goes on in Ashland

This week is a busy one for the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.

Not only is today the launch of a new stand-up comedy series, but the venue is also hosting concerts by Mathew West, All-4-One and Taylor Dayne.

And on Tuesday, as well as again on Friday, the Paramount Players, the theater’s theatrical team, will be performing a musical show of “The Wizard of Oz,” featuring actors from around the Tri-State of all ages.

The area is blessed to have such live theater events on a regular basis, as many towns of comparable size do not.

The past two years have been tough for live venues, with COVID-19 shutting down venues and postponing shows.

Fortunately, Ashland’s venue has been able to persevere, adapt to pandemic safeguards and continue to bring in national acts.

We are thankful the Paramount is going strong for our region and encourage all to continue to support them.