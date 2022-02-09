Finding their offense

NEW BOSTON — Here it is. Found it.

The St. Joseph Flyers couldn’t seem to find their offense in the first half. But they went to the lost and found at halftime and there is was as they scored 36 second half points en route to a 59-48 Southern Ohio Conference win over the New Boston Tigers.

The Flyers trailed at the half before Drew Brown and Elijah Rowe ignited the offense after the break.

Brown scored 12 of his 15 points and Rowe 7 of his 10 in the second half.

Six different players scored for the Flyers including a 3-pointer by Rowe and it was 12-11 after the first quarter.

Grady Jackson scored 6 points in the quarter for New Boston.

The tide turned in the second quarter as Ector Brady scored 5 points and Devin Allard had 4 including a pair of foul shots as New Boston rallied to take a 26-23 halftime lead.

Kai Coleman scored 4 points and Chucky McCloud knocked down a trey in the quarter for the Flyers.

But the Flyers (8-7, 6-5) got their offense going in the third quarter as Brown drained a trifecta and scored 7 points, McCloud had another 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Coleman also scored 5 points and the Flyers went on top 42-37.

Jackson scored 7 points for the Tigers — he was 3-for-3 at the line — to keep them in striking distance.

But needing to catch up, New Boston began to foul in the fourth quarter and the Flyers answered by converting 10-of-16 free throw attempts.

Rowe had 7 points and was 3-of-4 at the line, Brown drilled another 3-pointer and was 2-for-2 at the line as was Michael Mahlmeister.

Jackson hit a trey and scored 6 points but New Boston could only connect on 4-of-10 from the foul line in the quarter.

Jackson had a game-high 21 points to lead New Boston (5-12, 4-6).

St. Joseph 12 11 19 17 = 59

New Boston 11 15 11 11 = 48

ST. JOSEPH: (8-7, 6-5): Kai Coleman 4 0 4-10 12, Wesley Neal 2 0 1-3 5, Michael Mahlmeister 2 0 2-3 6, Elijah Rowe 2 1 3-4 10, Chucky McCloud 2 2 1-2 11, Drew Brown 3 2 3-4 15. Totals: 15 5 14-26 59. Fouls: 23. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON: (5-12, 4-6): Devon Allard 2 0 3-4 7, Josh Tabor 1 0 0-0 2, Luke Henson 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 2 0 1-4 5, Ector Brady 3 0 1-4 7, Mark Rivers 0 0 1-2 1, Grady Jackson 6 1 6-7 21, Brady Voiers 1 0 3-5 5. Totals: 15 1 15-26 48. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Allard.