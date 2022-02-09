Lady Dragons slay Ironton

The Fairland Lady Dragons finished off a perfect league run with an exclamation point.

The Lady Dragons completed their Ohio Valley Conference schedule with 14 wins in as many games with a 59-20 romp over the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers on Monday.

Fairland, 19-2 overall, was led by Bree Allen with a game-high 26 points while Kylee Bruce scored 14 in a balanced offense.

Kamryn Barnitz scored 9 and Tomi Hinkle added 8 in the win.

Allen hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Hinkle knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as Fairland jumped out to a 20-3 first quarter lead.

Ironton showed a little life on offense in the second quarter as Evan Williams hit a 3-pointer, Teegan Carpenter scored 4 of her 6 points and Chasity Cecil had a basket.

But it wasn’t enough to slow down the Lady Dragons who extended their lead to 40-12 at the half with 20 more points in the quarter.

Bruce hit a 3-pointer and both she and Allen scored 9 points each.

Bruce, Allen and Barmitz combined for all 10 of Fairland’s points in the third quarter and the lead was 50-15.

Barnitz scored 7 of Fairland’s 9 points in the fourth quarter.

Williams led Ironton (9-12, 7-7) with 9 points.

Fairland 20 20 10 9 = 59

Ironton 3 9 3 5 = 20

FAIRLAND: (19-2, 14-0): Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Makena Black 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Sawyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 7 3 3-5 26, Tomi Hinkle 1 2 0-0 8, Kamryn Barnitz 1 1 4-4 9, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-1 2, Kylee Bruce 3 2 2-2 14. Totals: 13 8 9-12 59. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON: (9-12, 7-7): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0 Alba Gonzalez 0 0 1-3 1, Evan Williams 0 1 3-6 9, Teegan Carpenter 2 0 2-2 6, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 2 0 0-0 4, Kirsten Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 1 0 1-2 3, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0, Sara Bowen 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1 7-13 20. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.