Lady Panthers turn up defense

CHESAPEAKE — Just call her Kate the Clutch.

Kate Ball made 8 clutch pressure foul shots in the fourth quarter to seal the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 44-35 come-from-behind Ohio Valley Conference win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels on Jan. 27.

Gallipolis was in upset mode to start the game as Regan Wilcoxon hit two 3-pointers and Chanee Cremeens added another to take a 13-7 lead.

Emily Duncan hit a 3-pointer and Ball had a basket to keep Chesapeake close.

But the Lady Panthers turned up the defense in the second quarter and rallied to take a 19-14 halftime lead as Kandace Pauley, Hannah Webb and Duncan scored 4 points each.

Wilcoxon was 1-for-3 from the foul line for the Blue Angels’ lone point.

Preslee Reed and Kenya Peck had 5 points each and Cremeens added 4 more in the third quarter as Gallipolis climbed to within 29-28.

Ball scored 6 of Chesapeake’s 10 points in the quarter.

But the Blue Angels had to foul as Chesapeake held the ball in the fourth quarter and Ball went 8-for-8 at the foul line as she scored 12 of the Lady Panthers’ 15 points.

Wilcoxon hit her third 3-pointer for Gallipolis.

Ball finished with a game-high 20 points while Duncan added 11 points for Chesapeake.

Wlcoxon led Gallipolis with 10.

Gallipolis 13 1 14 7 = 35

Chesapeake 7 12 10 15 = 44

GALLIPOLIS: (NA): Chanee Cremeens 0 2 1-4 7, Regan Wilcoxon 0 3 1-4 10, Preslee Reed 2 0 3-6 7, Emma Hammond 0 0 0-2 0, Kenya Peck 4 0 1-1 9, Callie Wilson 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 7 5 6-17 35. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Cremeens.

CHESAPEAKE: (NA): Kandace Pauley 2 0 1-2 5, Robin Isaacs 0 0 2-4 2, Emily Duncan 4 1 0-0 11, Kate Ball 6 0 8-8 20, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Webb 2 0 2-4 6, Erin Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1 13-18 44. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.