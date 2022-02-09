Lady Pointers shut down Lady Tigers

The South Point Lady Pointers are loving them some defense.

In one of their best defensive efforts of the season, the Lady Pointers shut down the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 31-23 in an Ohio Valley Conference game last Wednesday.

“This was a really good win for us. We played really good team defense,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

“Saratina had a good night scoring and Karmen handles the pressure at the points.”

South Point (8-11, 5-7) was strong on defense from the start by taking an 11-2 first quarter lead. Karmen Bruton and Emma Saddler each hit 3-pointers with Saddler scoring 5 of her 7 points.

Saratina Jackson had all 5 of South Point’s total in the second quarter including a 3-pointer but the Lady Pointers held onto a 16-11 lead.

Kristen Williams hit a trifecta and scored 5 points in the second quarter for Ironton.

Each team scored 8 points in the third quarter and the Lady Pointers led 24-19.

Jackson had 4 points for South Point while Williams had 4 more points for Ironton and Isabel Morgan and Peyton Deer added 2 points each.

But the defense was hard at work in the fourth quarter by holding Ironton to 4 points.

Jackson had 4 points and was 2-for-2 at the foul line. Bruton had 3 points including a foul shot.

The Lady Fighting Tigers could manage just 4-of-6 from the foul line for all their fourth quarter scoring. Emerson White and Evan Williams each went 2-for-2.

Jackson finished with a game-high 13 points for South Point (8-11, 5-7).

Kristen Williams had 8 points to lead Ironton (9-11, 7-6).

South Point 11 5 8 7 = 31

Ironton 2 9 8 4 = 23

SOUTH POINT: (8-11, 5-7): Liz Ermalovich1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 1 0 1-3 3, Sarah Mitchell 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 1 1 2-2 7, Karmen Bruton 1 1 1-2 6, Saratina Jackson 4 1 2-4 13, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3 6-11 31. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON: (9-11, 7-6): Peyton Deer 1 0 0-0 2, Evan Williams 0 0 2-2 2, Teegan Carpenter 0 0 0-0 0, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 1 0 0-0 2, Kristen Williams 3 1 0-2 9, Isabel Morgan 0 0 4-4 4, Emerson White 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 6 1 8-10 23. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.