‘Monster’ win

LATHAM — Forget Frankenstein, the Mummy or even Bigfoot. If you want to see real monsters in action, just watch the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

Desiree Simpson and Jenna Malone terrorized the Western Lady Indians in a 57-43 Southern Ohio Conference win last Wednesday.

“We played really well. Desiree and Jenna both had monster games,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “Desiree held Kenzie Ferneau to six points.”

Simpson had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 5 steals while Malone had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Symmes Valley is 13-8 overall and clinched second place in the SOC at 11-2.

Symmes Valley took a 15-12 first quarter lead as Simpson scored 10 points and Malone had 5 including a 3-pointer.

Chloe Beekman hit a 3-pointers and scored 6 points while Jordyn Rittenhouse and Taylor Grooms added 3 pointers for Western.

The Lady Vikings took charge in the second quarter as the lead went to 29-16 at the half. Malone scored 7 points including her second trey.

The lead grew to 48-27 in the third quarter as Simpson hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Malone added 4.

Beekman hit another 3-pointer and combined with Rittenhouse to scored 9 of the Lady Indians’ 11 total in the quarter.

Simpson scored 6 of the Lady Vikings 9 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Vikings held on.

Western outscored the Lady Vikings 16-9 as Rittenhouse hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points, but it was too little too late.

Rittenhouse scored 15 points and Beekman 13 for Western.

Sym. Valley 15 14 19 9 = 57

Western 12 4 11 16 = 43

SYMMES VALLEY: (13-8, 11-2): Jenna Malone 5 2 1-2 17, Allie Day 1 0 0-0 2, Hailee Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Ellison 3 0 0-0 6, Carly Durst 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 11 1 1-2 26, Hailee Gordon 1 0 0-0 2, Jayda Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-56 2-4 57. 3-pt goals: 3-8. Rebounds: 47 (Simpson 13, Malone 12). Assists: 15 (Malone 6, Ellison 3). Steals: 9 (Simpson 5, Gordon 2). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

LATHAM WESTERN: (10-9, 7-5): Breleigh Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Sophie Rhodes 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 3 2 3-4 15, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 1-2 1, Taylor Grooms 0 1 1-2 4, Alyssa Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Beekman 2 2 3-4 13, Kenzi Ferneau 2 1 1-2 8, Maci Colburn 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 6 9-14 43. Fouls 10. Fouled out: None.