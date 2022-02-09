PORTSMOUTH —Getting an early lead for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers was as easy as one, two 3-pointer.

The Lady Panthers made seven 3-pointers in the first half to build a 13-point lead and went on to beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 46-29 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Chesapeake came out raining 3-pointers in the first quarter as Brooklyn McComas and Erin Hicks each hit a pair of triples and Kandace Pauley added one for a 15-9 lead.

Emily Cheatham had 5 of the Lady Trojans total in the quarter.

Kate Ball kept the long-range bombing going in the second quarter with a pair of trifectas While Hannah Webb and Emily Duncan each had 3-point plays and the lead was 29-16 at the break.

Ayonna Carr knocked down a trey for Portsmouth.

McComas hit a 3-pointer as the Lady Panthers scored just 7 points in the third quarter 36-20.

Chesapeake scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as McComas had 6 points including 2-for-2 at the foul line and Ball scored two baskets.

Daysha Reid scored 4 points and Cheatham 3 in the quarter for Portsmouth.

McComas had three 3-pointers and led Chesapeake with 15 points while Ball scored 12 points.

Cheatham had 10 points for Portsmouth.

Chesapeake 15 14 7 10 = 46

Portsmouth 9 7 4 9 = 29

CHESAPEAKE: (NA): Kandace Pauley 0 1 0-0 3, Jessica Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 2 0 0-0 4, Emily Duncan 1 0 1-1 3, Cierra Akers 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 3 2 0-0 12, Brooklyn McComas 2 3 2-2 15, Hannah Webb 1 0 1-1 3, Erin Hicks 0 2 0-0 6, Sidney Fuller 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8 4-4 46. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH: (NA): Emily Cheatham 4 0 2-3 10, Nia Trinidad 0 0 0-2 0, Daysha Reid 3 0 1-3 7, Ayanna Carr 0 2 0-0 6, Syd Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Kierston Reid 0 0 0-0 0, McKynna Jarvis 0 0 0-0 0 Amya Carr 3 0 0-4 6. Totals: 10 2 3-12 29. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.