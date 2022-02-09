Paramount to kick off comedy series

ASHLAND, KY. — The Paramount Arts Center will premier their new stand-up comedy series, “The Comedy Zone,” tonight with national touring comedian Shaun Jones.

“Jones has traveled the world entertaining crowds, using many of his personal life experiences to get a good laugh, the PAC said in a news release. “Like an accomplished chef, Shaun’s comedy combines a cup of truth, a tablespoon of originality and a double twist of humor. When Shaun takes the stage, he mixes his talents before the audience, bakes his show just right and serves up a unique dish to satisfy everyone’s laughter appetite.”

Jones has appeared on several national television shows, such as Black Entertainment Television’s “Comic View,” BET’s “One Mic Stand,” BounceTV’s “Off The Chain” and Showtime’s “1 Amendment.”

In 2003 he made his motion picture debut in the movie “Shade” as a crooked poker player, Mr. Ose, which starred Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx.

The Comedy Zone is a limited-seating event that takes place entirely on the Paramount Stage.

“Our historic stage is one of our biggest assets,” David Miller, marketing director for the Paramount Arts Center, “We wanted to start an affordable new series that gives people a chance to actually be on the stage rather than look toward it. Comedy shows are some of our best sellers and most-often requested so creating a comedy club feel on our stage is the perfect fit!”

The Comedy Zone kicks tonight with a cash bar and cocktail hour at 7 p.m, and the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at ParamountArtsCenter.com

For event or ticketing questions, please contact the Paramount Arts Center at Box.Office@ParamountArtsCenter.com or by calling 606-324-0007.