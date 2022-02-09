Senior night success

CHESAPEAKE — Kandace Pauley knows how to celebrate senior night.

Pauley scored a career-high 15 points to lead the Chesapeake Lady Panthers to a 62-25 rout of the New Boston Lady Tigers last Wednesday.

Kate Ball scored a game-high 18 points in the winning effort as eight different players scored.

Ball scored 6 points and Brooklyn McComas hit a 3-pointer as Chesapeake took a 13-6 first quarter lead.

Pauley got the hot hand as she buried a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and the lead ballooned to 36-11 at the half.

Ball and Emily Duncan each hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the 23-point second quarter explosion for the Lady Panthers.

Pauley, McComas and Erin Hicks all hit 3-pointers in the third quarter as Chesapeake extended its lead to 50-15.

Ball had her second 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the fourth quarter while Jessica Dillon — Chesapeake’s other senior — drained a 3-pointer.

The Lady Panthers made 10 3-pointers for the game.

Dylan O’Rourke scored 7 of her 9 points in the quarter for New Boston.

New Boston 6 5 4 10 = 25

Chesapeake 13 23 14 12 = 62

NEW BOSTON: (NA): Kenzie Whitley 3 0 2-4 8, Dylan O’Rourke 1 1 4-7 9, Cadence Williams 0 1 3-4 6, Cassie Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Crunette 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Boyer 1 0 0-0 2, Julie Maynard 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2 9-15 25. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: none.

CHESAPEAKE: (7-14): Kandace Pauley 2 3 2-2 15, Jessica Dillon 0 1 0-0 3, Robin Isaacs 1 0 3-3 5, Emily Duncan 2 1 1-2 8, Cierra Akers 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 6 2 0-0 18, Brooklyn McComas 0 2 0-0 6, Hannah Webb 2 0 0-0 4, Erin Hicks 0 1 0-0 3, Sidney Fuller 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10 6-7 62. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.