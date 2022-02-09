Sharing pays off

WILLOW WOOD — It was share and share alike.

The Symmes Valley Vikings had 11 different players score as they breezed past the Sciotoville East Tartans 73-22 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

The Vikings had three players in double figures as they maintained their lead in the SOC at 10-1 including 15-2 overall.

Ethan Patterson and Dilen Caldwell scored 11 points each while Grayson Walsh added 10 points. Brayden Webb grabbed 10 rebounds and Ethan Patterson pulled down 6 boards.

Five different players scored in the first quarter with Caden Brammer hitting a 3-pointer and scoring 5 points, Walsh and Webb 4 points each and Caldwell hit a 3-pointer as the Vikings went up 18-9.

Eight players scored in the second quarter with Walsh netting 6 and both Brammer and Patterson scoring 4 each as the lead ballooned to 42-12 at the half.

Caldwell hit two more 3-pointers, Josh Saunders had a 3-pointer and Best had 4 points and the lead was 62-20 after three quarters.

Sciotoville 9 3 8 2 = 22

Sym. Valley 18 24 20 11 = 73

SCIOTOVILLE EAST: (3-14, 1-11): Kellen Gray 0 1 0-0 3, Austin Baughman 2 0 1-2 5, Matt Flannery 0 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Mayhew 5 0 0-0 10, Keagan Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Landehn Pernell 1 0 0-0 2, Ethan Rase 1 0 0-3 2, Chris Escamilla 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1 1-5 22. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY: (15-2, 10-1): Levi Best 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Brammer 3 0 0-0 6, Ethan Patterson 4 1 0-0 11, Dilen Caldwell 1 3 0-0 11, Brayden Webb 3 0 0-0 6, Aleck Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Best 4 0 0-0 8, Josh Saunders 2 1 0-0 7, Braden Corn 0 1 0-0 3, Nick Strow 2 0 0-1 4, Logan Justice 1 1 0-0 5, Grayson Walsh 4 0 2-2 10, Aiden Taylor 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32-46 2-3 73. 3-pt goals: 7-12. Rebounds: 6-O, 23-D = 29 (Webb 10, Patterson 6). Assists: 14 (Brammer 4, Walsh 3). Steals: 16 (Walsh 3, Best 3). Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.