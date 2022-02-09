South Point routs Portsmouth

SOUTH POINT — Camille Hall had the job of scoring while her teammates took care of the rest.

Hall scored 15 points while the defense held Portsmouth to four single-digit scoring quarters as the South Point Lady Pointers routed the Lady Trojans 46-21 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Saturday.

“We played really good team defense. Camille (Hall) stepped up offensively to lead us,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

While the defense was doing its job, the Lady Pointers offense got going early by taking an 18-5 first quarter lead as Hall knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Karmen Bruton scored 6 more points.

Emily Cheatham hit a 3-pointer and scored all 5 points for Portsmouth.

Hall scored 5 points in the second quarter and Saratina Jackson hit a 3-pointer as South Point (9-11, 6-7) extended its lead to 28-9.

Emma Saddler hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points as the Lady Pointers opened up a 38-15 lead in the third quarter. Daysha Reid hit a 3-pointer for half Portsmouth’s total.

Hopkins had 4 of South Point’s total in the fourth quarter while Reid hit another 3-pointer for Portsmouth.

Ayonna Carr and Reid had 6 points each for Portsmouth (10-11, 3-10).

Portsmouth 5 4 6 6 = 21

South Point 18 10 10 8 = 46

PORTSMOUTH: (10-11, 3-10): Emily Cheatham 1 1 0-2 5, Nia Trinidad 0 0 1-2 1, Daysha Reid 0 2 0-0 6, Lexie Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 3 0 0-0 6, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Tru Cofer 0 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Reid 0 0 0-0 0, Jamie McKynna 0 0 0-0 0, Amya Carr 0 0 3-4 3. Totals: 4 3 4-8 21. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT: (9-11, 6-7): Liz Ermalovich 2 0 0-2 4 Camille Hall 3 2 3-4 15, Sarah Mitchell 1 0 0-0 2, Jasmyn Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Trina Green 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 1 1 1-2 6, Keona Hopkins 1 0 2-5 4, Karmen Bruton 2 0 2-2 6, Saratina Jackson 1 1 1-2 6, Kimrie Staley 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 4 10-19 46. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.