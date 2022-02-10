Business event set for Feb. 15-17

CINCINNATI — The three-day “We Mean Business” virtual conference returns from Feb. 15-17 featuring numerous workshops on business trends such as digital transformation with cryptocurrency and blockchain, managing supply chain and how to access federal and state funding opportunities, among other topics.

The conference also offers networking opportunities and virtual exhibits with vendors.

The We Mean Business Virtual Conference is presented by the Minority Business Assistance Center Cincinnati and African American Chamber.

The conference is free and open for registration by visiting the official website.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW

• Day One – Finding Opportunities

Day one will guide business owners on how to find opportunities and leverage them to build their business, including: Understanding opportunities with the new federal Infrastructure Bill, using data to make business decisions and how to implement a second-chance employee program.

• Day Two – How Digital Transformation, Cryptocurrency & the Blockchain Will Impact Your Business

Day two will focus on the need to digitally transform your business to remain relevant and to strategically make decisions about how business processes are arranged and integrated into functioning business models which are essential if companies are to survive.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency are two of the central technologies of this transformation.

• Day Three – The Business of Farming

Day Three will focus on The Buyer’s Initiative, building banking relationships and access to capital.

Presenters will share trends on the supply chain and the produce auction as well as the food co-ops and how to use advertising in a changing world.

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS

• Dale Gibbons is the founder of Business Breakthrough Advisors. He has built three seven-figure businesses and has dedicated his career to helping others grow profitable and fulfilling companies. He is the author of “The 90 Minute Business Breakthrough” where he shares eight strategies that will generate $100K or more in new profits without spending more on advertising. Gibbons and his team specialize in helping business owners generate more leads, win more sales and enjoy more free time. Gibbons is the creator of Emotional Whirlwind Selling, a proven model for building trust and winning more customers in an increasingly skeptical world.

• Donna Gambrell was appointed as president and CEO of Appalachian Community Capital in May 2017, after serving as the organization’s interim CEO.

Prior to her current position, Gambrell served as the director of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.

She is the longest-serving and first African American woman to hold this position. During her tenure from 2007 to 2013, the CDFI Fund experienced significant growth, more than doubling funding under its flagship program, thus enabling a CDFI industry to provide affordable capital, credit and financial services to low-income communities across the country.

Gambrell retired from federal government service in December 2013. In addition to her current duties, Gambrell is a visiting, non-resident scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and is a board member for the following organizations: Southern Bancorp, Inc., Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Low Income Investment Fund and Opportunity Finance Network.

• King Bless is a blockchain consultant and co-host of The Gentlemen of Crypto daily news show.

He is a Certified Bitcoin Professional with experience in bitcoin and cryptocurrency investing, ICOs, regulatory frameworks, and blockchain technology. When taking a break from digital assets, King can be found coding, coaching or randomly acting in commercials.

• Isaiah Jackson also known as Bitcoin Zay, is a cryptocurrency trader and co-host of The Gentlemen of Crypto daily news show. His popular book, “Bitcoin & Black America,” has helped thousands of newcomers learn about cryptocurrency and he continues to teach at conferences and meetups.

Jackson is also a member of the Digital Currency Council, a Certified Bitcoin Professional and the owner of a Bitcoin ATM. When he isn’t focused on the crypto market, he spends his time collecting 70s vinyl, building software and is currently working a new book.

• William Kraus is a shareholder practicing in Butzel Long’s Ann Arbor office.

Mr. Kraus represents individuals and businesses involved in governmental and regulatory investigations, U.S., state and federal litigation and alternative dispute resolution. He concentrates his practice on disputes relating to the financial industry, with a particular focus on legal and regulatory issues related to digital assets (e.g., Bitcoin) and blockchain technology.

Sponsors of the Fourth Annual We Mean Business Virtual Conference include City of Cincinnati, Fifth Third Bank, Journey Steel, Hamilton County Department of Economic Inclusion, Ohio Department of Transportation, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton County, Henry Daniels, Evolution Creative Solutions, Prus Construction and REDI Cincinnati.