Carl Blevins

Carl Norman Blevins, 86, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

