Commissioners praise road crews, EMS workers

Said winter weather, pandemic have presented ‘challenges’

The Lawrence County Commission thanked crews at the state and local level for their work in clearing roads during the winter storm and snow of the past month.

“Everybody worked good together so we’ve all been able to get out,” commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Commission president DeAnna Holliday echoed that sentiment.

She pointed out that the commission certified the current mileage of roads maintained by the county at the meeting as 371.687 miles.

“You can only imagine the challenge that is,” she said.

The commission also heard from Buddy Fry, former executive director of Lawrence County EMS, who asked about the half percent sales tax that will appear on the primary ballot to help pay for construction and operation of a new county jail.

Holliday pointed out that this was newly allowed by the state, following last year’s budget.

“Operating and building expenses are at a level counties can’t meet,” she said of the rationale. “So they allowed the extra half percent.”

The commission also received and filed the EMS monthly report for January 2022 submitted by Lori Morris, director of finance for Lawrence County EMS.

Afterward, Commissioner Colton Copley commended EMS personnel for their work over the past two years.

“What they’re doing to serve the community and citizens is really amazing,” he said of the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and being short staffed.

In other business, the commission:

• Approved the minutes of the meeting held on Feb. 1 as corrected.

• Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District:

– Renewal: 2022-738 Lawrence County EMA on behalf of the Lawrence County Commissioners Debris removal, project located countywide.

– 2022 739 Dale Mootz Stream maintenance project located at 6193 County Road 19.

– 2022-740 Steve Heffner Filling and grading, materials storage, scales and accessory structure projects, located at 3670 State Route 7.

– 2022-741 Jason and Shannon Adams Filling and grading project located at 1872 County Road

• Approved the appropriations and transfers under $50,000.00 dated Feb. 8, submitted by the county administrator.

• Approved the language corrections on the Lawrence County Tie-Down Lease and T-Hanger Airport agreements, approved by the airport board.

• Received and file the monthly Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services reports for January 2022 submitted by Jamie Murphy, director of DJFS.

• Voted to have the administrative assistant advertise the public viewing and public hearing to establish Private Road 266 as a Township Road.

• Approved and signed the contract for community residential services between Lawrence and Gallia counties for juvenile services from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

• Met in an executive session regarding legal contracts.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.