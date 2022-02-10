SP makes second quarter count

SOUTH POINT – It was almost like another episode of The Walking Dead.

Down 11 points and no signs of life on offense, the South Point Lady Pointers came to life in the second quarter and rallied to edge the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 37-34 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“Chesapeake had a good first quarter, but we were able to get back in it in the second quarter. The second half our defense was the difference,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

Brooklyn McComas drained a pair of 3-pointers and Kate Ball hit a trey as Chesapeake took a 13-2 first quarter lead.

Emily Duncan and Ball combined for 7 of Chesapeake’s 11 points in the second quarter and it was 24-16 at the break.

South Point got back in the game in the quarter behind Saratina Jackson who scored 10 of the 14 points including a pair of 3-pointers and 2-for-2 at the line.

The Lady Pointers kept the offensive momentum going after halftime by rallying to take a 31-30 lead.

Liz Ermalovich scored 7 of the 15 points in the quarter while Emma Saddler and Karmen Bruton each hit 3-pointers.

Ball had all 6 of the Lady Panthers’ points in the third quarter including 4-for-4 at the foul line.

Defense was the name of the game in the fourth quarter and the Lady Pointers won that by outscoring Chesapeake 6-4.

Bruton hit another trifecta, Sarah Mitchell had a basket and Jackson a foul shot.

Duncan had a basket and McComas was 2-for-2 at the line for Chesapeake’s total in the quarter.

Jackson had 11 points and Ermalovich 7 to pace South Point (10-11, 7-7).

Ball scored 12 while Duncan and McComas had 8 each for Chesapeake (7-15, 4-10).

Chesapeake 13 11 6 4 = 34

South Point 2 14 15 6 = 37

CHESAPEAKE: (7-15, 4-10): Kandace Pauley 2 0 0-0 4, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Duncan 4 0 0-0 8, Kate Ball 2 1 5-5 12, Brooklyn McComas 0 2 2-2 8, Hannah Webb 1 0 0-2 2, Erin Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3 7-9 34. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT: (10-11, 7-7): Liz Ermalovich 3 0 1-1 7, Camille Hall 2 0 1-7 5, Sarah Mitchell 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Saddler 0 2 0-0 6, Karmen Bruton 0 2 0-0 6, Saratina Jackson 1 2 3-4 11, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0, Elysa Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6 5-12 37. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.