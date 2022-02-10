Steven Nance

Steven Allen Nance, 61, of South Point, died on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry (Patterson) Nance.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Billy Markins officiating. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, State Route 243, Deering.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Friday and from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Nance family please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.