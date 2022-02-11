Foul shooting a key factor

PROCTORVILLE — Sports fans, it looks like we have a race.

A week ago the Fairland Dragons were looking to wrap up another Ohio Valley Conference title.

But an upset loss at home to Ironton followed by the South Point Pointers 67-62 double overtime win on Tuesday has change the whole scenario.

Fairland still leads the OVC at 9-3 but the Dragons play at Ironton on Friday and both Ironton and South Point are 8-4 in the league. An Ironton win would throw the league race into a 3-way tie.

The game was a tale of two halves with a surprise ending. South Point took a big lead in the first half before Fairland rallied to tie the game and force the overtimes.

Mason Kazee scored 6 of the 8 points in the second overtime for the Pointers including 2-for-2 at the foul line. Jordan Ermalovich also went 2-for-2 at the line for South Point.

Fairland’s offense reverted back to the first half with just a 3-pointer by Chase Allen.

Xander Dornon had 4 points and Ermalovich had a basket in the first extra period for the Pointers while Aiden Porter scored all 6 of Fairland’s points and it was 59-all.

The Pointers (12-7) came out firing in the first half and threatened to make it a runaway.

South Point took an 18-9 first quarter lead as Caleb Schneider hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Kazee had 5 points as he and Jake Adams each hit 3-pointers.

J.D. Thacker hit a 3-poiner and scored 8 points for Fairland.

Kazee and Schneider had 3-pointers and scored 5 points each in the second quarter while Dornon added a pair of baskets to take a 34-20 halftime lead.

Porter and Steeler Leap combined for 7 points in the quarter for Fairland.

But the Dragons (15-5) came out of the locker room bringing their offense as Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points while Will Davis and Allen had 4 points each and they rallied to within 40-39.

Malik Pegram had 4 of South Point’s 6 total in the quarter.

The Dragons tied the game in the fourth quarter as Allen drained a pair of 3-pointers and Porter scored 5 points.

Schneider scored 8 points in the fourth including a 3-pointer and he was fouled on a 3-point attempt and connected on all three free throws. Kazee hit his third triple in the quarter.

One key factor in the outcome was foul shooting.

Fairland connected on just 4-of-9 from the foul line in the quarter and 13-of-21 for the game. The Pointers were 9-of-11 from the line for the game.

Schneider finished with 21 points while Kazee had 19 points. Dornon had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Ermalovich had 8 points, 3 boards and 3 assists.

Porter had a game-high 24 points along with 3 assists. Allen got 13 points, 4 assists and 2 steals while Thacker added 10 points and 7 rebounds.

South Point 18 16 6 13 6 8 = 67

Fairland 9 11 19 14 6 3 = 62

SOUTH POINT (12-7, 8-4): Caleb Schneider 3-5 4-6 3-3 21, Jake Adams 0-1 1-1 0-0 3, Mason Kazee 3-4 3-8 4-5 19, Malik Pegram 2-4-0 0-1 4, Jordan Ermalovich 3-4 0-2 2-2 8, Xander Dornon 6-10 0 0-2 12. Totals: 25-47 9-11 67. 3-pt goals: 8-19. Rebounds: 12 (Dornon 4, Ermalovich 3). Assists: 6 (Ermalovich 3). Steals: 4 (Dornon 2). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Schneider.

FAIRLAND (15-5, 9-3): Will Davis 3-5 0-1 3-4 9, Aiden Porter 9-15 1-4 3-6 24, J.D. Thacker 2-6 1-4 3-3 10, Zach Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 2-6 3-7 13, Steeler Leap 1-1 0-0 3-4 5, Brycen Hunt 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 0-0 0-0 1-4 1. Totals: 22-51 13-21 62. 3-pt goals: 5-17. Rebounds: 30 (Thacker 7, Hunt 6, Leep 6, Allen 5). Assists: 8 (Allen 4, Porter 3). Steals: 7 (Hunt 2, Leep 2, Allen 2). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 14. Fouled: Leep.