Frank Berry

Frank Clifton Berry, 63 of South Point, died on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (Lemley) Berry.

Against Frank’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date.

