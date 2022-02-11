Frank Hill
Published 10:46 am Friday, February 11, 2022
Frank Lee Hill, 85, of French Lick, Indiana, formerly of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Feb. 2, 2022 at IU Health Paoli.
A graveside Service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.
Military graveside rites will be accorded.
Arrangements are in the care of Brosmer-Kemple Funeral Homes, 9640 W. State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana.
Condolences may be made on their Facebook page at Brosmer-Kemple Funeral Home or at www.brosmer-kemplefuneralhome.com.