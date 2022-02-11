Nancy Sparks

Nancy Sparks

Sept. 17, 1960–Feb. 8, 2022

 

Nancy Jane Sparks, 61, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her home.

She was born Sept. 17, 1960, to June Khune Jenkins, of Ironton, and the late Paul Jenkins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Jenkins.

Nancy is also survived by her daughters, Arden Polanco and Ashley Sparks; grandchildren, Drake and Melody Bia and Brentley Meeks; and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy retired from the Ironton City Schools.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

