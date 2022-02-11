Samuel McClain

Samuel Ray “Sam” McClain, 68 of Ironton, died Feb, 8, 2022 at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S, Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Desmond Berrett officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the McClain family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.