Tina Schwab

Nov. 1, 1969–Feb. 9, 2022

Tina Louise Schwab, 52, of Kitts Hill, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Tina was born Nov. 1, 1969, in Lawrence County, a daughter to Sonny Spears of Ironton; and the late Carolyn Sue (Smith) Spears.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Schwab, whom she married Nov. 10, 1988.

Tina attended Ironton High School and was a homemaker.

Tina loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by preceded in death by her daughter, Kayla; sister, Tammy Messenger Watson; nephew, Cody Williams; father-in-law, Pete Schwab; and two grandmothers, Estel Betsy Smith and Flo Justice; and grandfather, Charlie Spears.

In addition to her father and husband, she is survived by two sons, Zach and Zane Schwab, both of Kitts Hill; two brothers, Justin Spears and Robbie (Trisha) Messenger, both of Ironton; two half-sisters, Charla (Steve) Nelson and Dreama (Jay) Wilder, both of Kentucky; mother-in-law, Cacillia Herrell, of Ironton; and two nieces, Carly Watson and Robbi Lynn McSorley, both of Ironton.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to the Schwab family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.