Ironton ‘guts it out’ to beat Hornets

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

In sideline slang, this is what is meant by “suck it up and gut it out.”

After a tough loss against Fairland on Friday that left Ironton physically and mentally exhausted, the Fighting Tigers had to dig deep as they downed the Coal Grove Hornets 54-35 in an Ohio Valley Conference game in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Ironton (11-9, 9-5) needed at win on Saturday to secure a winning season and coach Chris Barnes praised his team for showing its true character with a strong second half.

“I could tell at halftime our guys were mentally drained from (Friday). I said just have a little pride in our defense and improve for the tournament and they did,” said Barnes.

“I know Coal Grove was a little short-handed, but you don’t want to play with people, you want to finish them.”

The Hornets were coming off a loss against Portsmouth on Friday and missing center Perry Kingrey. Despite their similar woes physically and mentally, they had the game tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Hunter Staton, Elijah Dillon and Gavin Gipson all hit 3-pointers for Coal Grove while Ty Perkins had 7 points as he, Matt Sheridan and Braden Schreck all hit 3-pointers.

Landen Wilson hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter to give Ironton its first lead of the game at 18-15 and never trailed the rest of the game.

Two foul shots by Gipson had the Hornets down 26-25, but Wilson made a layup and Perkins sank a foul shot to put Ironton up 29-25 at the break.

Coal Grove’s offense went MIA in the second half. The Hornets scored just 10 points including 2 in the fourth quarter — both free throws by Gavin Gipson with less than a minute to play.

A large part of the Hornets’ problems were committing 12 of their 19 turnovers after the half.

Schreck had a layup, Perkins turned a steal into a layup an Schreck drained a 3-pointer as Ironton opened up a 36-25 lead with 6:30 on the clock.

Owen Johnson converted a 3-point play and Braxton Horn hit a 3-pointer to get the Hornets within 36-31.

But Schreck had a 3-point play and Perkins hit from the middle of the lane as Ironton went up 42-33 at the end of the quarter.

Sheridan knocked down a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter and he had two foul shots to end as Ironton built a 52-33 lead before Gipson’s two free throws.

Braxton Pringle scored for Ironton to cap the scoring.

“With what they had there tonight they knew they couldn’t man us. Sometimes the zone slows you down, but we started to attack it and we played much better the second half,” said Barnes.

Schreck led Ironton with a game high 19 points including 12 in the second half. Perkins scored 14 points to go with xxx.

Coal Grove (6-14, 3-11) was led by Gipson with 10 points.

On Tuesday, Ironton will host Rock Hill while Coal Grove plays at North Adams in Division 3 sectional tournament games.

Coal Grove 15 10 8 2 = 35

Ironton 15 14 13 12 = 54

COAL GROVE (6-14, 3-11): Luke Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, Braylen Stuntebeck 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Trevor Hankins 1 0 0-0 2, Hunter Staton 1 1 0-0 5, Elijah Dillon 1 1 0-0 5, Owen Johnson 1 0 3-3 5, Braxton Horn 1 2 0-0 8, Gavin Gipson 0 2 4-4 10. Totals: 11-38 7-7 35. 3-pt goals: 5-16. Rebounds: 3-O, 21-D = 24. Assists: 8. Steals: 5. Turnovers: 19. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Johnson (4th 6:08).

IRONTON (11-9, 9-5): Landen Wilson 2 1 0-0 7, Matt Sheridan 0 2 2-2 8, Ty Perkins 5 1 1-2 14, Judah Barnes 0 0 0-0 0, Shaun Terry 1 0 0-0 2, Braden Schreck 4 2 5-7 19, Ethan White 0 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Barnes 1 0 0-0 2, Braxton Pringle 1 0 0-0 2, Peyton Aldridge 0 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vance 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-56 8-11 54. 3-pt goals: 6-21. Rebounds: 15-O, 19-D = 34 (Schreck 7, White 7, Perkins 6). Assists: 14 (Sheridan 4, Perkins 3). Steals: 10 (Perkins 3, Sheridan 3). Blocks: 4 (Perkins 4). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.