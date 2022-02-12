Lady Flyers pick up a winning habit

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ASHLAND, Ky. — The St. Joseph Lady Flyers have picked up a habit recently. It’s called winning.

Bella Whaley hit the game-winning shot with just 7 seconds left to give the St. Joseph Lady Flyers a 49-47 overtime win over the Rose Hill Lady Royals on Thursday.

The win was the sixth in seven games for the Lady Flyers who are now 9-12 after starting the season 3-11.

“I am so proud of these girls and how hard they have played the last month,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Bart Burcham.

“This team just won’t quit no matter what the score. We have one junior, two sophomores and three freshmen and our seniors have been great leaders to them.”

St. Joseph was leading by 11 points when Rose Hill rallied and made 3 free throws with 12 seconds left to force overtime.

The Lady Flyers fell behind by 4 points, but Gracie Damron got some big rebounds and Whaley scored to cap the comeback.

Rose Hill had one final chance to tie the game but Damron blocked the attempt and time ran out.

Whaley had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the first quarter.

Five different players scored in the second quarter.

Bellamee Sparks scored 9 points including a 3-pointer as Rose Hill outscored St. Joseph 17-11 in the third quarter to trail 33-28.

Whaley drained another trey and scored 5 points while Damron had 4 points in the quarter.

The Lady Royals tied the game in the fourth quarter as they converted 8-of-11 free throws with Sparks scored 7 points and making all 5 of her free throw attempts.

Damron scored 6 points and Whaley nailed her third trifecta as she scored 5 points in the quarter.

Whaley finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Damron had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Rebounds were a key factor as St. Joseph had 44 as a team with Laiken Unger ripping down 10.

St. Joseph 11 11 11 11 5 = 49

Rose Hill 7 4 17 16 3 = 47

ST. JOSEPH (9-12): Gracie Damron 7 0 1-4 15, Addie Philabaun 2 0 0-0 4, Laiken Unger 3 0 0-2 6, Emily Litton 1 0 0-0 2, Bella Whaley 4 3 1-2 18, Ava Weber 1 0 0-0 2, McKenzie Wilds 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3 4-8 49. Rebounds: 44 (Whaley 13, Damron 12, Unger 10, Litton 4, M. Weber 2, Philabaun 2, Wilds 1). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

ROSE HILL (3-10): Bellamee Sparks 7 1 9-15 26, Isabel Hensley 3 0 3-4 9, Avery Newel 0 0 1-4 1, Nessa Wright 2 0 1-2 5, Lakin Deerfield 0 0 0-0 0, Reagan Evans 1 0 0-0 2, Jewel Stanley 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 15 1 13-23 47 Fouls: 14. Fouled out; Sparks, Newel.

Ports. Notre Dame 43

St. Joseph 11

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans wrapped up another Southern Ohio Conference title

None Dame won its eighth straight SOC title with a 43-11 win over the St. Joseph Lady Flyers on Friday.

The Lady Titans are 18-3 overall and 14-0 in the league. The Lady Titans have won 104 straight SOC games.

Annie Dettwiller had 10 points and Ella Kirby 9 to lead a balanced Lady Titans’ offense.

Bella Whaley had 9 points and 7 rebounds for the Lady Flyers.

St. Joseph 1 3 5 2 = 11

Notre Dame 19 18 4 2 = 43

ST. JOSEPH (9-13, 7-7): Gracie Damron 0 0 0-0 0, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0, Laiken Unger 1 0 0-0 2, Emily Litton 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Whaley 1 2 1-2 9, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Wilds 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 2 2 1-4 11. Rebounds: 18 (Whaley 7, Damron 4, Unger 2, Wilds 2, Litton 1, A. Weber 1, M. Weber 1). Foul: 8. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (18-3, 14-0): Taylor Laswell 0 0 0-0 0, Lilly Madden 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Kirby 3 1 0-0 9, Maddie Entler 0 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Bradford 1 0 0-0 2, Anne Dettwiller 4 0 2-2 10, Savannah Holtgrewe 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Hicks 2 0 0-0 4, Annabelle Ball 2 0 0-0 4, Kaylyn Darden 0 0 0-0 0, Mallory Boland 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 2 0 4-4 8, Katie Strickland 2 0 0-0 6, Alivia Taylor 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 1 6-6 43. Fouls: 4. Fouls out: None.