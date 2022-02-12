Pointers back in rhythm

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers are back where they were the first half of the season and that means they’re back to winning.

After hitting an offensive lull for a couple of weeks, the Pointers have bounced back and they were at it again on Friday with a 63-53 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Panthers.

“Our kids sat down and guarded. This was a good win for our seniors and our team,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “I think we’ve found our rhythm again.”

One player who found his rhythm was Caleb Schneider who scored a career-high 29 points that included a stellar Elks Free Throw performance as he connected on 13-of-14 free throw attempts.

Mason Kazee scored 14 points for the Pointers who are now 13-7 overall and in sole possession of second place in the league at 9-4.

Chesapeake (12-8, 8-6) was led by Ben Bragg with 18 points followed by Levi Blankenship with 15 and Dannie Maynard had 14.

Bragg hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Blankenship had 4 points for Chesapeake to take a 13-12 lead.

Jake Adams hit a 3-pointer and Schneider scored 5 points for the Pointers.

But in the second quarter the Pointers’ offense got cranking as Schneider scored 12 points including 4-for-4 at the line. Malik Pegram added 4 points as South Point went ahead 32-28 at the half.

Bragg had 6 points, Blankenship 4 and J.D. Daniels hit a 3-pointer in the quarter for the Panthers.

The turning point of the game came in the third quarter as South Point outscored the Panthers 18-5 and opened up a 50-33 lead.

Schneider kept a hot hand as he scored 8 points while Kazee knocked down a trey and scored 4 points and Xander Dornon had 4 of his 8 points.

The Panthers made a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Pointers 20-13.

Blankenship nailed a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Maynard had a 3-pointer and scored 7 more points and Bragg added 4 points.

But the Pointers were able to clutch up at the foul line as they converted 9-of-10 free throw attempts with Schneider and Kazee each going 4-for-4.

Chesapeake 13 15 5 20 = 53

South Point 12 20 18 13 = 63

CHESAPEAKE (12-8, 8-6): Caleb x 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Blankenship 5 1 2-3 15, Dannie Maynard 2 1 7-9 14, Cameron Shockley 1 0 0-0 2, J.D. Daniels 0 1 0-0 3, Austin Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Oldaker 0 0 0-2 0, Ben Bragg 5 1 5-8 18. Totals: 12 5 14-22 53. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Daniels.

SOUTH POINT (13-7, 9-4): Caleb Schneider 8 0 13-14 29, Jake Adams 0 1 0-2 3, Mason Kazee 2 1 7-8 14, Malik Pegram 4 0 1-4 9, Josh Childers 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 18 2 21-28 63. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.