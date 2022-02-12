Third quarter quells Flyers

One bad apple might not spoil the whole bunch, but one bad quarter can ruin a good game.

The third quarter proved to be the spoiler on the night as the St. Joseph Flyers fell to the Grace Christian Soldiers 65-56 on Tuesday.

Michael Mahlmeister had 5 points, Kai Coleman 4 points and Elijah Rowe drained a trifecta as the Flyers took a 16-13 first quarter lead.

David Wiebe and Braeden Workman had 4 points each for the Soldiers.

The Flyers’ lead didn’t last as the Soldiers came back to tie the game 29-all at the half.

Wiebe hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points while Brady Johnston and Caleb Romans both hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

Mahlmeister and Coleman combined for 11 points in the quarter for the Flyers.

That brings us to the fateful third quarter as Wesley Neal scored 4 points and Drew Brown and Mahlmeister added baskets for all of the Flyers scoring in the stanza.

The Soldiers took a 47-37 lead as Luke Tanner knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Wiebe hit a trey and scored 5 points.

The offense returned in the fourth quarter but the Soldiers were able to almost match the Flyers point for point.

Coleman buried a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Rowe hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points and Neal had 3 points as the Flyers outscored Grace Christian 19-18.

With the Flyers forced to foul, the Soldiers converted 10-of-18 from the line in the quarter.

Romans was 4-of-6 and scored 6 points in the quarter for the Soldiers who were 15-of-25 from the line for the game.

Coleman scored 17 points and Mahlmeister 13 to lead the Flyers (8-8).

Wiebe had 18, Tanner 14 and Romans 13 for the Soldiers (6-8).

Grace Christian 13 16 18 18 = 65

St. Joseph 16 13 8 19 = 56

GRACE CHRISTIAN (6-8): Luke Tanner 2 3 1-2 14, Braeden Workman 3 0 2-4 8, Johnny Holderby 1 1 2-2 7, David Wiebe 3 2 6-11 18, Caleb Romans 3 1 4-6 13, Brady Johnston 1 1 0-0 5, Caden Bailey 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8 15-25 65. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (8-8): Brady Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Kai Coleman 5 2 1-3 17, Wesley Neal 3 0 1-3 7, Landon Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahlmeister 5 0 3-4 13, Elijah Rowe 1 2 1-2 9, Chucky McCloud 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Brown 3 0 0-0 6, Eli Ford 0 0 0-0 0, Matthew Heighton 0 0 0-0 0, Dru Canter 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4 6-12 56. Fouls: 23. Fouled out: E. Rowe.