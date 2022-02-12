Two charged in death of infant

Couple faces aggravated murder, child endangering

An Ironton couple has been charged aggravated murder in the death of an 18-month-old baby.

In a Dec. 15, indictment, Caitlin Hinton, 43, and Charles Adkins, 43, were both charged unclassified felony aggravated murder and two counts of third-degree felony endangering a child. The indictment alleges the two caused the death of a child, identified as K.H., who was born in January 2020.

Bond has been set at $500,000.

A hearing in the case is Feb. 16 in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Christen Finley.