Lady Hornets notch win; Murphy reaches 1,000 career points

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets got exactly what they wanted.

With senior Kaleigh Murphy reaching the 1,000-point career points milestone, the Lady Hornets coasted to a 45-34 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Saturday.

“We wanted to win the game, give Kaleigh an opportunity to reach the 1,000-point club and let everyone get in the game and we were able to accomplish all three things,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

“It wasn’t the best basketball we can play, but we did what we set out to do.”

Murphy scored a game-high 22 points as she joined the Lady Hornets’ 1,000-career point club.

Murphy and Abby Hicks scored 4 points each in the first quarter as Coal Grove took an 11-6 lead.

Coal Grove opened the game open in the second quarter as Murphy had 9 points and Elli Holmes hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and it was 29-13 at the half.

Ayonna Carr hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 of Portsmouth’s 7 points in the quarter.

Murphy had another big quarter as she hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points in the third stanza and it was 41-19.

Daysha Reid had a 3-pointer and scored all 6 of the Lady Trojans’ points.

Coal Grove emptied the bench in the fourth quarter and managed just 4 points.

Reid scored 7 p points and Amya Carr had 4 as Portsmouth scored 15 points.

Reid led Portsmouth (10-13, 3-11) with 15 points and Amya Carr added 9.

Coal Grove 11 18 12 4 = 45

Portsmouth 6 7 6 15 = 34

COAL GROVE (16-7, 11-3): Kelsey Farley 0 0 3-5 3, Elli Holmes 1 1 2-2 7, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 1-2 1, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 2-2 2, Autum Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Kaleigh Murphy 8 1 3-4 22, Carly Robinson 0 0 0-0 0, Abbey Hicks 2 0 2-2 6, Rylee Harmon 1 0 0-0 2, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-57 13-17 45. 3-pt goals: 2. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (10-13, 3-11): Emily Cheatham 0 0 4-8 4, Daysha Reid 5 1 2-8 15, Ayonna Carr 1 0 4-6 6, Kiersten Reid 0 0 0-0 0, McKynna Jarvis 0 0 0-0 0, Amya Carr 2 1 2-4 9. Totals: 10-48 12-26 34. 3-pt goals: 2. Fous: 12. Fouled out: None.