Lady Tigers take down Falcons

MINFORD — Young Guns 3.

The youthful Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers came out firing as they hit six 3-pointers and three players in double figures in a 48-40 win over the Minford Lady Falcons in the Division 3 sectional tournament on Thursday.

Kirsten Williams had the biggest gun for Ironton as she made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Isabel Morgan and Teegan Carpenter scored 10 points each while Evan Williams just missed double figures with 9 points.

Ironton (10-13) will play at Wheelersburg on Monday at 7 p.m. in the sectional finals.

Carpenter hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points and Morgan had 4 points as Ironton took a 10-7 first quarter lead.

Lindsey Williams scored 5 of Minford’s total in the quarter.

Kirsten Williams got the hot hand and took over in the second quarter as she buried not one, not two, not three but four 3-pointers and scored 14 of Ironton’s 16 points and the lead was 26-16 at the break.

Lindsee Williams had 6 more points for Minford.

With Lindsee Williams getting 8 points, the Lady Falcons cut the lead slightly at 35-26 in the third quarter.

Kirsten Williams hit another 3-pointer and four different players scored for Ironton in the quarter.

The Lady Fighting Tigers were 7-of-12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Morgan was 4-of-6 and Evan Williams 3-of-5 as she scored 7 points.

Maggie Risner hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and five different players scored for the Lady Falcons but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Ironton lead.

Lindsee Williams had a game-high 21 points for Minford.

Ironton 10 16 9 13 = 48

Minford 7 9 10 14 = 40

IRONTON (10-13): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 3 0 3-5 9, Teegan Carpenter 3 1 1-3 10, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 1 0 0-0 2, Kirsten Williams 1 5 0-0 17, Isabel Morgan 3 0 4-6 10, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6 8-14 48. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

MINFORD (9-13): Ava Cronin 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Reffit 0 0 1-2 1, Kynedi Davis 0 1 1-2 4, Lexi Conkel 1 1 0-0 5, Lindsee Wiliams 9 3-6 21, Maggie Risner 1 1 4-5 9. Totals: 11 3 9-14 40. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Reffit.