Redwomen down Piketon in sectional semifinals

PEDRO — Things were looking up for the Rock Hill Redwomen on Saturday.

Playing against a taller Piketon team provided a challenge, but the Redwomen were up to the task as they beat the Lady Redstreaks 60-45 in the Division 3 sectional semifinals.

“That was one of the tallest teams I’ve seen,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey. “They played hard and tried to control the tempo and make it a half court game.

“But our girls played hard and we were able to get out and run enough to get the win. It was a great team effort for us. We only had four girls score, but everyone who played contributed in ways that don’t show up in the scorebook.”

Rock Hill (19-4) will now play at Portsmouth West on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the sectional finals.

Although not tall in stature, Hazley Matthews and Hadyn Bailey played big for the Redwomen. Matthews had 28 points while Bailey scored 15 points including three 3-pointers. Bailey had 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals while Matthews had 6 steals.

Haleigh Risner and J’lynn Risner had 5 rebounds each and Haleigh Risner had 3 blocks. J’lynn Risner had 3 steals.

Matthews and Bailey each hit 3-pointers and scored 5 points as Rock Hill took a 15-10 first quarter lead.

Four different players scored for Piketon in the quarter.

The Redwomen stretched the lead to 31-19 at the half as Matthew hit another 3-pointer and scored 9 points while Bailey drained two more trifectas and scored 7 points.

Natalie Cooper scored 4 points and Abrial Johnson hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Both teams scored 17 points in the third quarter as Rock Hill held a 48-36.

Matthews scored 8 points in the quarter while Hope Easterling had 6 of her 8 points.

Kennedy Jenkins nailed two 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Jazz Lamerson had 7 points including 5-of-6 at the line in the quarter.

Matthews scored 6 points, J’lynn Risner had 4 points and Bailey added a basket as the Redwomen notched the sectional win.

Jenkins and Cooper combined for 7 points in the quarter for Piketon.

Jenkins scored 15 points, Lamerson 12 and Cooper 11 to pace the Lady Redstreaks (6-13).

Piketon 10 9 17 9 = 45

Rock Hill 15 16 17 12 = 60

PIKETON (6-13): Kennedy Jenkins 3 2 3-4 15, Savannah McNelly 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Jazz Lamerson 3 0 6-10 12, Natalie Cooper 5 0 1-3 11, Ali Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Abrial Johnson 0 1 0-0 3, Sadie Bear 0 0 0-0 0, Grace Hauck 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Farmer 0 0 0-0 0, L. Brown 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3 10-17 45. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (19-4): Aleigha Matney 0 0 0-0 0, Hadyn Bailey 2 3 2-4 15, Emma Harper 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 2 0 4-4 8, Hazley Matthews 11 2 0-1 28, Shaylin Matney 0 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Brynna Kellogg 0 0 0-0 0, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 4 0 1-2 9. Totals: 19 5 7-11 60. Rebounds: 20 (H. Risner 5, J. Risner 5, Bailey 3, Easterling 3). Assists: 5 (Bailey 3). Steals: 18 (Matthews 6, Bailey 4, J. Risner 3). Blocks: 3 (H. Risner 3). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.