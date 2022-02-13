Vikings finish as SOC co-champs

Jim Walker

LATHAM — The Symmes Valley Vikings got what they wanted, but then again they didn’t.

The Vikings won their first-ever Southern Ohio Conference Division 1 championship, but they have to share the title after falling 47-42 to the Western Indians on Saturday.

The Vikings are 17-3 overall and finish 12-2 in the SOC. Western is also 12-2 in the SOC and finishes the regular season 20-2.

Western went up 10-7 in the first quarter as Gavin Eyes and Reed Brewster each hit 3-pointers and both Noah Whitt and Kolten Miller had 2 points each.

Brayden Webb had 3 points while Levi Best and Grayson Walsh scored 2 each in the quarter for the Vikings.

Webb hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 9 points in the second quarter as the Vikings rallied to take a 20-14 halftime lead..

Western found its offense the third quarter as the Indians got within 35-34. Whitt scored 11 points, Myers hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points and Brewster hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points.

Dilen Caldwell scored 5 points as he and Best each hit 3-pointers, Walsh had 4 points and Caden Brammer was 3-of-4 at the line ad the Vikings held onto the lead.

But the Vikings’ offense went silent in the fourth quarter as Brammer had a basket, Caldwell was 2-for-2 at the line and Webb 1-for-2 as the scored just 7 points.

Chase Carter scored 5 points and Kolten Miller had 4 points as Western rallied for the win..

Webb had 15 points and 8 rebounds to pace the Vikings. Logan Justice had 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Whitt scored 15 points and Brewster had 10 for Western.

Sym. Valley 7 13 15 7 = 42

Western 10 4 20 13 = 47

SYMMES VALLEY (17-3, 12-2): Caden Brammer 2 0 3-4 7, Ethan Patterson 0 0 0-2 0, Dilen Caldwell 1 1 2-2 7, Brayden Webb 3 2 3-5 15, Levi Best 1 1 2-2 7, Logan Justice 0 0 0-1 0, Grayson Walsh 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 14-43 10-17 42. 3-pt goals: 4-14. Rebounds: 7-O, 20-D = 27 (Webb 8, Justice 6, Best 5). Assists: 6 (Walsh 3, Webb 2). Steals: 4 (Brammer 3). Blocks: 4 (Justice 2). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

WESTERN (20-2, 12-2): Reed Brewster 2 2 0-0 10, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kam Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Hage 1 0 0-0 2, Kolten Miller 1 0 4-4 6, Noah Whitt 6 0 3-5 15, Chase Carter 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 13 4 9-12 47. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.