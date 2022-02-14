Betty Tomes

Betty Tomes

Betty Irene Tomes, 97, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

