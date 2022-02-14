John Laber

John Patrick Laber, of Ironton, passed away at the age of 70, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Pat proudly lived most of his life in Ironton, where he was born and raised, attending grade school at St. Lawrence and high school at St. Joseph.

He worked 28 years as an electrician for CSX Transportation, in Russell, Kentucky, as well as four years at the Cumberland, Maryland location.

After leaving the railroad, Pat attended Marshall University and earned a degree which allowed him to work as a physical therapy assistant until he retired.

Pat was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, as was a fourth-degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, where he served as faithful navigator for eight years.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents, John Proctor and Mary Ann (Armstrong) Laber; along with his brother, Thomas Francis Laber; and his sister, Pamela Kay (Laber) Kirk.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Beth (Howe) Laber; his twin daughters from his first marriage with Janette (Gossett) Grossman, Keith Ann (Wendy) Spooner and Karen Marie (Tim) Clark; and his grandchildren, Ryan Eli, Ein Joseph and Erin Rebeka Clark.

He is also survived by siblings, Mark Anthony Laber and Scott Mathew Laber, and favorite aunt, Nancy Armstrong Corn.

Visitation will be Tuesday 6–9 p.m. at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 8:30 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church, with Father Thomas Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.