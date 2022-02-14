Sandra Pruitt

Oct. 11, 1956–Feb. 12, 2022

Sandra Jean Pruitt, 65, of Ironton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Mrs. Pruitt was born Oct. 11, 1956, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late Walter and Rebecca (Webb) Miller.

She was also preceded in death by her life partner, Timothy Stapleton.

Sandra attended Rock Hill High School and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her family, she was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by a son, Troy Junior Pruitt;

a sister, Kathy Miller; and two grandchildren, Morgan Jean Pruitt and Joshua Eric Pemberton.

She is survived by four daughters, Tammy (Mike) Hurst, Rebecca Hurst (Donald), Misty Robinson and Melanie Pruitt; two sons, Bill (Renee) Pruitt and Joe (Jessica) Pruitt; four brothers, Jerry (Pam) Miller, Brian Miller (JD), Darrell (Dawn) Miller and Allen (Kim) Miller; one sister, Sharon (Craig) Chambers; and 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schugg officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.