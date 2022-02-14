Tigers claw their way to win

PORTSMOUTH — You can’t keep a good man down.

After missing a key layup in the final minutes, Landen Wilson quickly redeemed himself by make the tying and winning free throws as the Ironton Fighting Tigers edged the Portsmouth Trojans 65-64 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Wilson sank both ends of a one-and-one with 17 seconds left as Ironton kept its flickering OVC title hopes alive.

“I know Landen missed the layup, but those were two huge free throws,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes. “We didn’t panic when we got down two. This team just keeps coming at you.”

Matt Sheridan was deadly from the outside with six 3-pointers as he scored 23 points along with 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Ty Perkins had 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots in another strong all-around game. Braden Schreck scored 15 points.