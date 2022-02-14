Tri-State Bible College invites community to Feb. 15 service

SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Bible College, located in South Point, invites the community to join their chapel panelists for a discussion on current trends in theology, Bible, worship, and mission at the next Chapel Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. in the TSBC Chapel.

Dr. Kevin Bloomfield, Prof. Manfred Langer and Pastor Jeff Canterbury, TSBC faculty members, will be the panelists. They will be discussing “The Resurgence of Postmillennialism and Preterism from a Dispensational Perspective.”

Postmillennialism is the view that Jesus will return after the millennium, after the world has been successfully evangelized. Preterism is the belief that many or all the events described in the book of Revelation were in John’s immediate future — the first century A.D. – and have therefore already been fulfilled in our past.

Tri-State Bible College, founded in 1970, offers Biblical training for those aspiring to become pastors or leaders in their church, or simply want to understand the Bible at a deeper level. Students can enroll for credit or for audit at a reduced cost. TSBC offers a MA, BA and AA in Bible Theology along with several customizable certificates to help you fulfill your ministry.

For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or check out TSBC’s website at www.tsbc.edu.

On Thursday, March 24, TSBC will host the Appalachian Ministry Conference. The Chapel Panel is part of the full day event from 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Tom Cheyney is the keynote speaker. Pastor Tommy Reed will tell engaging and relevant stories about life in Appalachia, and Nick Joyce, a South Point native, will provide music. Register online at tsbc.edu.