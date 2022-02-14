Vikings conquer Tigers

NEW BOSTON — When the Symmes Valley Vikings talk about the Big Guy, they aren’t talking about the president.

Their big guy is much more productive.

Vikings’ sophomore center Brayden Webb had 22 points and 19 rebounds to lead Symmes Valley to a 74-40 rout of the New Boston Tigers in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Levi Best scored 14 and dished out 6 assists for the Vikings (16-2, 11-1) while Caden Brammer had 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Best had 8 points, Webb 6 and Grayson Walsh 4 in the first quarter as Symmes Valley jumped out to a 20-8 lead.

Webb kept pounding away on the inside as he scored 8 points while Ethan Patterson hit a 3-pointer and scored all 7 of his points in the second quarter and the lead grew to 37-13 at the half.

The Vikings fed Webb some more in the third quarter and he scored 6 points while Brammer and Best had 4 points each and Logan Justice knocked down a 3-pointer as they extended the lead to 54-27.

Grady Jackson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 of New Boston’s 14 points in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Josh Saunders came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Dilen Caldwell also had a trey and scored 6 points as the Vikings outscored the Tigers 20-13.

Jackson was 4-for-4 at the line and scored 6 points while Myles Beasley hit a 3-pointer and added 5 points.

Jackson finished with a game-high 26 points for New Boston (5-13, 4-7).

Sym. Valley 20 17 17 20 = 74

New Boston 8 5 14 13 = 40

SYMMES VALLEY (16-2, 11-1): Levi Ross 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Brammer 3 0 0-1 6, Ethan Patterson 2 1 0-0 7, Dilen Caldwell 1 1 1-1 6, Brayden Webb 11 0 0-1 22, Aleck Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Best 7 0 0-0 14, Josh Saunders 2 1 0-0 7, Logan Justice. 0 1 0-0 3, Grayson Walsh 3 0 0-0 6, Aiden Taylor 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 34-58 1-3 74. 3-pt goals: 5-14. Rebounds: 12-O, 30-D = 42 (Webb 19, Patterson 5, Justice 5). Assists: 23 (Brammer 7, Best 6). Steals: 8 (Brammer 3). Turnovers: 8. Blocks: 3 (Brammer 2). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (5-13, 4-7): Grady Jackson 6 2 8-10 26, Jayse Tabor 0 0 0-0 0, Colton Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Tabor 0 0 2-2 2, Levi Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Henson 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 2 1 0-0 7, Ector Brady 0 0 0-0 0, Mark Rivers 0 0 0-0 0, Josiah Bower 0 0 0-0 0, Brady Voiers 1 1 0-0 5, Hunter Easter 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4 10-12 40. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.